Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is “easy to compare” Marcus Rashford with Cristiano Ronaldo.Rashford’s goal at Manchester City in Saturday’s 2-1 derby win was his 16th in 27 games for club and country this season – one less than he scored in the entirety of the previous campaign.The United forward has found form playing off the left flank under Solskjaer this campaign, the same position Ronaldo played at Old Trafford before winning the Ballon d’Or and sealing an £80m move to Real Madrid.Solskjaer said: “It’s very easy to compare the two of them, yes.“Both with skills, body shape, attitude, attributes – everything. The boy has every chance in the world to become a top, top player. Let’s hope he continues like this.”