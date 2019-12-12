



The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Newsdiary Online, Danlami Nmodu, to its headquarters in Abuja for questioning.





A source revealed that a DSS operative who called Danlami by telephone on Wednesday morning said the invitation was on a story recently published on the Kano Ecological Fund projects.





He was asked to come either Wednesday or Thursday morning.





Newsdiary Online had published a story, titled: “Diplomatic backlash, legal tussle loom as FG dumps German firm over Kano Project.”





The source said after publishing the story, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made further facts available through a rejoinder, which clarified the issues.





It added that the online newspaper was also among those who went for an on-the-spot assessment of the Challawa, Sharada and Bompai N2.6 billion ecological projects in Kano.





Sources said that the DSS may be investigating how some documents quoted by Newsdiary Online got leaked.





Nmodu, a member of Nigeria’s highest policy think tank institution, Nigeria Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), will be at the DSS headquarters on Thursday morning from 10 am.