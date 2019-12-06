Ayodeji Balogun, Nigerian Afropop singer better known as Wizkid, has released his 7-track extended play dubbed ‘Soundman Vol. 1’.





The award-winning singer took to his social media pages to share links of his new project on Friday.





The new body of work features several other top music talents including Chronixx, Blaq Jerzee, DJ Tunez, and Kel P.







“Update your playlist! #SoundmanEp vol1. Out worldwide,” he posted on his Instagram.

The 7-track EP also features songs such as ‘Ease your mind’, ‘Thankful’, ‘Electric,’ ‘Mine,’ ‘Cover Me,’ ‘Blow,’ and ‘Jam.’





‘Soundman Vol. 1’ is coming a few weeks after the singer dropped ‘Ghetto Love‘, on the back of ‘Joro’, which was released on October 1.





Wizkid has become a household name in the country’s music industry, with several national and international awards to his name.





His journey to fame kick-started with ‘Holla at Your Boy’, a lead single from his debut studio album ‘Superstar’ in 2011, which featured other songs such as ‘Tease Me/Bad Guys’, ‘Don’t Dull’, ‘Love My Baby’, ‘Pakurumo’ and ‘Oluwa Lo Ni’.

In February 2014, he became the first ever Nigerian musician to reach the milestone of 1 million followers on Twitter.





‘Ayo’, his self-titled second studio album, was released in September 2014. It was supported by six singles: ‘Jaiye Jaiye’, ‘On Top Your Matter’, ‘One Question’, “Joy”, ‘Bombay’ and ‘Show You the Money’.





The singer has since produced other songs while also featuring in collaborations with international singers.



