/ / Don’t withdraw troops now, Ortom begs FG

Commenting on the Federal Government’s decision, the Benue State Governor, Ortom on Monday appealed to Buhari not to withdraw troops code-named Operation Whirl Stroke deployed in the state.Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke were deployed in the state in 2018 in the wake of the herdsmen attacks.Ortom, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, appealed for an extension of the presence of the troops to allow the displaced persons return to their ancestral homes.The governor said, “Our position is an appeal to Mr President. He had done Benue well by deploying Operation Whirl Stroke to help tame the menace of herdsmen at the time Benue needed intervention.“We appeal to the President to extend the life-span of the troops at least by a year to enable our people at the IDPs camps to resettle in their ancestral homes.The governor said that he had already communicated to the President not to withdraw the troops from the state for now.Recall that the pan socio-cultural groups of the state had last Thursday made a similar appeal to the president to have a rethink on the planned withdrawal of troops.