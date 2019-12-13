



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked the Nigerian army not to “drag” the group into its “pitiful plight” in the fight against Boko Haram.





The group said this on Thursday while reacting to the claim of the army that it was behind the circulation of a recent video which showed Boko Haram insurgents killing Nigerian soldiers.





The security agency claimed the secessionist group doctored the video as a tool for propaganda, and that the incident did not happen in Nigeria.





But speaking through Emma Powerful, its spokesman, IPOB said the army’s claim is unsubstantiated, and that it is “very typical” of the military.

“It is quite pathetic how the Nigeria army would belittle themselves in the eyes of the world by involving IPOB in their futile attempt to deflect attention from their failed effort to fight terrorism,” Powerful said in a statement.





“The Nigerian Army must understand that Biafra is not Nigeria. IPOB have more important things to do that engaging in doctoring a video that is so clear for all to see.





“The video of Boko Haram torturing and humiliating the Nigerian Army … is real and verifiable. IPOB has nothing to do with the trending video.





“This shameful statement from Nigeria Army proves that the Nigeria Army and her sister security outfits in Nigeria have lost control of their phony war against Boko Haram and as usual are looking to blame IPOB for their pitiful plight.”