



United States President, Donald Trump on Thursday said he wants the Senate to launch the impeachment trial immediately.





Trump made the call after he became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached





He wrote on his Twitter page, “So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial.





“Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up.

“They want out. I want an immediate trial.”





Donald Trump was formally impeached by the US House of Representatives, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday.





The vote followed weeks of testimonies related to his dealings with Ukraine.





230 to 197 votes in the Democratic-majority House saw to the impeachment of the US president.