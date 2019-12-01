



The Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has congratulated Senator-elect, Smart Adeyemi for emerging winner of Kogi West Senatorial rerun election.





Olayinde Lawal, the returning officer of the Saturday’s supplementary election had declared Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner at the poll.





The APC candidate got 88,373 votes to defeat Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his closest challenger, who polled 62,133 votes.





Reacting, Keyamo commiserated with Dino Melaye on his loss.





According to him, Adeyemi’s victory proved those that thought Buhari would fail in 2019 wrong.





On his Twitter page he wrote: “Congratulations to my friend and brother, Senator Smart Adeyemi and commiserations to my friend and brother, Senator Dino





“God Almighty has just shown us that PMB became President in 2015 because He alone decreed it.





“Those who felt they made him President in 2015 & planned to ‘unmake’ him in 2019 have all lost power one by one yet PMB is still standing strong and will finish his second term by His Grace.”