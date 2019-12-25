



Activist, Deji Adeyanju is now in a critical health condition after he was brutally attacked by thugs yesterday.





The activist and others were physically brutalised by dozens of thugs allegedly hired in Abuja during a protest tagged #FreedomRally in front of the office of the National Human Rights Commission.





He has been reportedly flown overseas for medical treatment.





He has been in critical condition at the hospital following the deadly attack that left deep cuts all over his body.





Adeyanju was flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he would be receiving comprehensive medical treatment.





Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Tuesday released the convener of #RevolutionNow, Sowore.





He was released after the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami gave the order.