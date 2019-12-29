/ / Death, fuel price increase, crisis – Apostle Amaukwu releases frightening prophecies

The President and founder of the Excellent Christian Ministry Int’l Inc, Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu Tochukwu Amaukwu, has released his 2020 prophecies for Nigeria.





In the prophesies he made available on Sunday, Amaukwu said he sees division in the All Progressives Congress, APC, that could break the party further apart, adding that some top members may return to opposing party.





He also said that the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomole will be backstabbed by top members in a desperate move to sack him as chairman.





The pastor said that there will be hardship 2020 as the cost of living will skyrocket, adding that the price of fuel will increase.





“Reforms coming in FIRS (- Increase in TAX/VAT; Liasing with CBN; deducting tax from all bank account holders). Increase in Fuel Price.





“High cost of food stuff . Death of a King.





“Tanker explosion Lagos Ibadan express way, delta and Onitsha. Also fire outbreaks.





“APC needs prayers.. I see division amongst them that could break that party further apart. Some returning to opposing party.





“Adams Oshiomole will be backstabbed by some APC majority, there is a desperate move to sack him as chairman.

before his tenure is over.





“Terror attacks on churches in the north- many killed. Kaduna crisis not over yet.





“PDP strategies against 2023 election. NUTRW clash: faction against faction. Pray against epidemic outbreak. Change of service chiefs. Cultist Clash.





“Let’s pray against fresh violence that will erupt in Portharcourt, Benue, Kogi and Delta..





“National Assembly. I see shufflings. Some senators will have court issues to be replaced. MTN, Glo will face new challenges.





“Nollywood still need prayers to avert death of stars and producers. Death of renown broadcaster, publisher.





“There will be serious moves to stabilize the economy but it will yield no result.





:Impeachment plots against the Senate president and Speaker of the house of representative.”