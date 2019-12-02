 Davido Receives Honourary chieftaincy Title in Ibusa | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Davido Receives Honourary chieftaincy Title in Ibusa

12:42 PM 0
Congratulations to Davido!

The singer was honoured on Saturday in Delta State with a chieftaincy title, and he shared the entire journey on his Instagram Story, including the rousing welcome from locals who chanted his praise.



See the video below:

