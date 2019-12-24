



Ahmed Raji (SAN), the lawyer to former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, has reacted to the order by the federal government for release of his client.





In a statement released on Tuesday, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami had ordered the release of Dasuki and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.





Malami said the decision to release Sowore and his co-accused was in compliance with the bail granted the two by the court.





This is coming few weeks after Malami took over the case of Sowore from DSS.

Dasuki’s lawyer, reacting in a terse statement, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the AGF for the decision.





Raji said: “We thank God Almighty. We thank God Almighty. And we thank God Almighty.





“We thank the President of our country, the Attorney General of the federation, the entire Judiciary and all Nigerians.





“It is well with us. May God continue to be with all of us.”