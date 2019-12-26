



The Presidency has pointed out reasons for releasing former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.





President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, explained that the current administration ordered Sowore and Dasuki’s release despite not agreeing to the verdict of the court because it wanted to set precedence.





Featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Shehu said the act by the Federal Government was to set an important example to the world that it adheres to the rule of law.





He said: “The government is not compromising anything. The government wants to set an important example of obedience to the law even when you disagree with what the court says you should do.”

Recall that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami in a statement released on Tuesday had ordered the release of Dasuki and Sowore.





Malami had said the decision to release Sowore and his co-accused was in compliance with the bail granted the two by the court.





Sowore has been in custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, since he called for a revolution earlier in the year.





Despite been granted bail by courts, the secret police had refused to set him free.





A few weeks ago, Malami ordered the DSS to hands-off the prosecution of Sowore.