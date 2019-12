Former beauty queen Dabota Lawson has slammed Reno Omokri, media aide to former President Jonathan for saying most celebrities are debtors who cannot afford the lifestyle they flaunt on social media.





The Politician turned Pastor in a tweet advised his followers to live within their means and not try to copy the lifestyle celebrities flaunt on social media.





According to him, many celebrities are neck-deep in debts and are only famous on the social space. He disclosed that some of them wear cloths bought on credit and have more liabilities than actual assets.

You are richer than many of the celebrities who flaunt the lifestyle of the rich and famous on social media. That house-mortgaged. The car-financed. Those clothes-on credit. Tabulate their assets and minus their liabilities and they are in deficit #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets Any debt spent on what you consume is a debt that will consume your future. Don’t take loans to buy clothes, phones, or fashion accessories. Borrow money to expand your business, not your ego! Dont become indebted because you’re trying to look rich





However, Founder Dabota Cosmetics, Dabota Lawson minced no words as she slammed the former Jonathan’s Aide.

A country with a good system and a good structure should encourage such behavior (people taking loans). It is because the system has failed that people have become desperate and feel the need to brag about things that an average citizen with a good credit score should be able to acquire,” she said. @renoomokri change your mindset. Celebrity lifestyle has always been flashy and full of make-believe. It’s part of the deal. They are not the problem