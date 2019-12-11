



The Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto Area Command, has intercepted 640 cartons of dangerous and unapproved aphrodisiacs (s.e.x enhancement drugs) with the duty paid value of N914.8 million.





This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, Magaji Mailafiya





He said the drugs otherwise known as “lady killer or AK47” were seized following a tip off along Illela-Kware road on the 24th of November.





The statement read in part: “The command intercepted N914m worth of dangerous s3x drugs known as “lady killer or AK47”





“In the same vein, the Command had on the 25th of November arrested 3 Toyota Carina II vehicles with registration numbers AG 462 WSN, ER 415 ABJ and AZ 509 SRZ allegedly loaded with 132 Jerry Cans of 25kg Vegetable oil, 85 cartons of Tiger Head Batteries and 86 sacks of 25kg size Monosodium Glutamate around Achida/Goronyo axis.





“Also, seized were seven sacks containing 800 pieces of cutlass which were intercepted on the 20th of November at Illela.





“The command appeals to the general public to embrace legitimate trade and avoid smuggling in its entirety.





“We would not relent in our effort to curtail smuggling activities to the barest minimum within its Area of jurisdiction.”





The Service further implored Nigerians to cooperate with its operatives for the socio-economic growth of the country.