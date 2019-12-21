The Nigeria Labour Congress, Cross River State chapter, has warned that it cannot guarantee industrial peace in the state this festive period as its state chapter Chairman, Comrade Benedict Ukpepi, remains in kidnappers’ den.Ukpepi was kidnapped from his home in Akpabuyo on Tuesday and his abductors have allegedly demanded N20 million before they will set him free.The state Vice Chairman of the union, Comrade Lawrence Achuta, in a statement said, “Let me, on behalf of the NLC Congress thank you for the attention you have given to the issue of the kidnapping of our Congress Chairman. Today (Saturday, December 21) makes it the 5th day that he has been in captivity.“Permit me to further state here that His Excellency has not shown any form of concern, despite our letter to him about 12 hours after the incident. In the past 7 days, we are informed of about 5 kidnap cases in and around Calabar.“The organized Labour Community is deeply worried over the deplorable situation in the state. We use this opportunity to inform you that we cannot guarantee industrial peace in Calabar during this festive period; as we cannot pretend to glory, in the name of Carnival, when people are kidnapped in the state almost on daily basis.Meanwhile, the police said they are on the trail of the kidnappers as the Anti-Kidnapping and Terrorism unit has since swung into action.