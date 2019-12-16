



A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Monday dismissed a suit seeking an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Governor Abdullahii Umar Ganduje for allegedly receiving bribe from a contractor.





The Judge dismissed the case for lack of evidence on the grounds that the evidence before the court has not shown that the EFCC has the record of the forensic analysis of the bribery video allegations,





Justice Egwuatu added that the evidence must be cogent and verifiable.





“The provisions of Freedom of Information Act 2011, required that information requested must be a public record and in the custody of the instruction of the organization so requested from.

“The report ought to be given to the Kano state House of Assembly ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the matter, Egwuatu said.





A Kano based lawyer, Bulama Bukarti had approached the court seeking an order to the EFCC to provide a report of its forensic investigation analysis of the said video allegedly showing Ganduje receiving bribe from an unknown contractor.