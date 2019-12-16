Top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation will appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in 2020, Sports Extra reports.





Operatives of the EFCC submitted a letter inviting NFF president Amaju Pinnick and several top officials for questioning over alleged corruption charges on Friday.





However, the NFF requested that the interview be rescheduled for January 2020 to enable them attend their Annual General Assembly holding in Benin City between December 17 and 18, 2019 and also visit the offices of their sponsors in appreciation for their support in the outgoing year.





“It is true that we were invited by the EFCC last week but an agreement has been reached to appear before them next year,” a top official of the NFF who spoke to Sports Extra on condition of anonymity.









“We have always responded to their request each time they call for their investigation so we will appear before them after we must have completed some urgent meetings.





Last month, the Federal Government withdrew the corruption charges instituted against five officials including Pinnick for alleged misappropriation of the sums of $8.4m and N4bn belonging to the NFF by the five defendants.