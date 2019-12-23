The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) to put all relevant anti-graft institutions in motion to ensure that all aspirants ahead of 2023 general elections, particularly those who wants to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, are thoroughly investigated for corruption.According to the CNPP, this will further deepen the war on corruption in the country, describing as a welcome development the hint by the Attorney-General that no fewer than 22 former governors are either on trial or facing investigations over corruption allegations, it’s a move the Conference will wholly support.In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday and signed by the CNPP Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria noted that “the only way President Buhari administration can consolidate on the new face of war against corruption is by standing up against corrupt politicians who would want to take over as president or governors in 2023.”The CNPP maintained that “The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) and indeed the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, will be living an indelible footprint behind by ensuring that those with questionable sources of income do not make it to the seat of power in 2023.“Like the AGF rightly pointed out, sustainable long growth which would ultimately lead to national development will be a mirage if corrupt men and women are not stopped from ascending to public offices.“We urge the federal government to invest more of corruption prevention strategies and collaborations, which is cheaper that corruption fighting to sustain the gains so far on the anti-graft initiatives of the government.“We will always welcome and support every genuine effort to rid the country’s political landscape of all corrupt elements, especially those who have already corruptly enriched themselves and are waiting on the wings in readiness to buy political party delegates and electoral officials to impose themselves on the people at the detriment of national development.“This category of politicians can only impoverish the more the already suffering Nigerian masses, who have no equipped hospital to visit for treatment and no food to eat as a result of looted treasury”.On impartiality of the fight against corruption, the CNPP said, “The assurances given by the chief law officer of the federation that the government’s fight against corruption ‘is total, comprehensive and dispassionate, devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination’, has rekindled our hope that the country might get it right after all.“We hope that the government will not by any means dim this renewed hope by its actions or inaction in the coming months through a deportment that could be perceived as a lopsided war corruption”, the CNPP posited.Recall that Mr. Malami, who had spoken at a meeting with journalists at his office in Abuja last Thursday hinted that “Currently, high profile personalities, including judicial officers and former governors indicted for corruption, have been prosecuted and many sentenced to jail.“We have three former governors convicted and serving various jail terms for corruption related crimes while in office”, with the AGF adding that “Equally, twenty-two ex-governors are either under probe or on trial.”