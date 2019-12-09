Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, believes that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has only targetted former governors of Christian faith for corruption charges.In this post he shared on his Facebook page, he wondered if it is only Christians that are stealing.His post comes days after a Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced ex-Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, to 12 years imprisonment for N7.1billion fraud perpetrated while he was governor of his state.He wrote: “Every former Governor and key former public office holder that has been CONVICTED of corruption since Buhari came to power from Jolly Nyam to Joshua Dariye to Bala Ngilari and now Orhi Kalu is a Christian. Make of it what you will but that is a fact. Is it only Christians that steal?