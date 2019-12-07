



The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife community was on Saturday thrown into confusion as a lecturer in the Department of Physical and Health Education, Mr Nicholas Igbokwe was reportedly found dead in his office.





A senior lecturer in the Department, who pleaded anonymity said that Igbokwe was seen hale and hearty in the faculty on Saturday morning, before the unfortunate incident happened.





He described the late colleague as an easy going and amiable personality, adding that his demise had thrown the Department, as well as the whole citadel into mourning.





“He was a gentleman to the core, he was a very dutiful man who really knew his onus, his demise sincerely came as a rude shock to all of us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarenwaju has confirmed the death of Igbokwe.





He said: “It’s a pity we lost him. Nobody expected that. He was brought into hospital this morning dead.”