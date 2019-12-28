/ / Church built on blood, bones can’t be wiped out – Fani-Kayode sends message to Buhari govt, ISWAP





A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has told terrorist groups killing and trying to wipeout Christians in Nigeria to stop wasting their time.





Fani-Kayode, in a tweet he shared on Saturday morning, said that Christians cannot be wiped out, adding that the killings even make the religion wax stronger.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain further accused the government of the day of “secretly supporting” the Islamic State of West Africa, ISWAP, and Boko Haram.





The politician tweeted, “Permit me to send a message to ISWA, Boko Haram, the Fulani militants and all those misguided souls in Nigeria and the Buhari Government that secretly support and encourage them HEAR THIS:

“Christianity CANNOT be defeated and the Christian faith CANNOT be wiped out!





“The more Christian blood is shed the more our faith spreads. The persecution of the saints and believers is Christianity’s lifeblood.





“The Church was built on the blood and bones of our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ and that of millions of Christian martyrs over the last 2000 years.





“Until the 2nd coming of our Messiah, the Christian faith CANNOT be defeated. The Church shall go from strength to strength and the gates of hell shall not prevail.





“We are the salt of the earth and the light of the world and our God is mighty in battle: He shall deliver us and avenge us!”