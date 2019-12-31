/ / Christians in Borno panic as Boko Haram increases attacks

Fear has gripped Christian communities in Borno State as Boko Haram insurgents have continued to attack areas dominated by Christians in the state.For the past two weeks, attacks have been continually launched by the terrorist group on communities in the Askira-Uba Local Government Area of the state, which has a large Christian population.Some of the communities attacked were Chul, Rumingo, Lassa, Musa, Kura and Gwandam, all in the Askira-Uba Local Government Area.The attacks made the Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara, to celebrate Christmas in the communities and condole with the victims.Just as many started believing the attacks had ended, suspected Boko Haram members attacked Mandaragirau village in the Biu Local Government Area on Sunday night.During the attack, a community church and a school were razed, and a man was abducted.The people of the area lamented that no one came to their aid as the insurgents took their time to inflict harm on the community.A source, who spoke to our correspondent in Maiduguri, said, “They burnt down a church, a school and some shops in our village.“They also took away one man whom they caught while they were negotiating passage from the village.”He said the fleeing villagers spent the night in the cold till this (Monday) morning.“They have all returned to their homes this morning,” he said.Also attacked during the Christmas break in the Biu Local Government Area were Yamarkumi, Mainahari, Miringa, and Buratai villages.Meanwhile, churches in the area have sent a Save Our Soul message to Christians in Maiduguri.A source at the Borno Province of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, said some of the pastors in the churches in and around Biu, Askira-Uba and Hawul had been having sleepless nights.The source, who spoke in confidence, said, “They (the pastors) have asked that we pray for them.”“In our churches in Maiduguri, we have had prayer sessions for peace to reign in the areas attacked. We have also solicited for prayers from all Christians across the country.”