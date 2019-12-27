2018 Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, has deactivated her Instagram account.It was gathered that on Boxing Day, the 27-year-old’s account on Instagram could not be found when searched for. As at the moment of filing this report, she was yet to reactivate the account.Uti Nwachukwu, former winner of Big Brother Africa, gave his verdict on the “most successful housemate of the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija” — and its Cynthia Nwadiora!The model and movie star took to his Instagram page to share a video clip of Nwadiora, better known as Cee-C, and also lauded some of her achievements in less than a year.“Well well well…what Can say? How much louder can I shout? How much more words can I write??,” Uti asked.“MANY ARE CALLED BUT ALAS …VERY FEW ARE CHOSEN. Nwadiora – an igbo name meaning …Pikin wey good for the community /country…. LOL….. need I say more?“In my tribute to her after BBnaija last year I wrote and I quote “In Big brother , there are always 2 Winners, the winner of the Grand Prize and the one that beat the odds,” he continued.“I went on further to say ” The sun Shines in it’s time and so does the Moon. PREPARE FOR YOUR TIME ..YOU ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL“I am no Prophet but Ladies and Gents, I present to you ….THE MOST SUCCESSFUL HOUSEMATE OF #BBnaija 2018 …. Miss @ceec_official NWADIORA.”