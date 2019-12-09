Popular American rapper, Cardi B has apologized to Ghanaian celebrities over the commotion in Accra during her visit over the weekend.Recall that Ghanaian celebrities on social media called out Cardi B for neglecting them during a meet-and-greet event in Accra.Ghanaian media personality and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger on her Instagram page publicly slammed Cardi B.According to her, Cardi B didn’t regard them by eating Kebab and wasting their time.She wrote: “I will not wait 4 hrs for Jesus, won’t do that for Cardi B.“The cheap so-called celebrities are still waiting for their fellow human being till 8:40 pm while madam is on some coke and kebab.”Some of these comments got to Cardi B and she quickly sort to address the issue, apologizing for her unavailability.Cardi B said she had no knowledge of a ‘Meet and Greet’ organized in Ghana, adding that she also had a stomach problem on arrival in Accra.However, Cardi B stressed that it wasn’t her fault and chided those celebrities who came to the hotel and snubbed her.“You all B**ches coming on social media saw me around the pool at the time of the meet and greet but was staring why didn’t you approach me and welcome me to Accra then make me aware of the meet and greet.“I was not aware of the meet and greet. I came down to the poolside around 3 pm and checked my phone and saw all the comments and complaints.“Later I had a running stomach. I get paid to do my shit and give a fu*k about my fans.“I didn’t feel comfortable doing the shows but I did because I’m already here.”