The draw for the semi-final of this year’s Carabao Cup has been conducted on Wednesday night.

Manchester United will clash with city rivals Manchester City in the first tie.

The other game will see Leicester City face Aston Villa.

Semi-finals ties are to be played over two legs, with the first legs scheduled to take place week commencing January 6, 2020.


The return legs will then be held the week commencing January 27.



