Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday went down to a 2-0 defeat against Moroccan side, Hassania Agadir in their CAF Confederation Cup Group D clash at the Stade Al Inbiaâte.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Karim El Berkaoui opened scoring for the home team in the 14th minute, while Senegalese forward Malick Cisse added the second five minutes later.Enyimba battled hard to get back into the game but were unable to breach the hosts’ defence.In the other Group D game, San Pedro of Cote d’l voire were held to a 0-0 at home by Algerian club, Paradou A.C.The Aba-based club side will host San Pedro at the Enyimba International Stadium on Dec. 8 in a Matchday two encounter.