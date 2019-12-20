‘Collateral Damage’, a song off Burna Boy’s 2019 album ‘African Giant’, has made Jay-z’s “Favorite Songs from the Year’ playlist.





Jay-z, an American rapper and showbiz mogul, whose real name is Shawn Carter, on Thursday uploaded a new playlist to Tidal of his favorite hip-hop and R&B tracks from the last 12 months.





The playlist, which was dubbed ‘Year-End Picks’ included the ninth track off Burna Boy’s album among other critically acclaimed tracks from across the world.



Other global artistes whose songs also made the playlist are Shatta Wale, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Solange, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Beyonce, J. Cole, and Young Thug.





Also included are Nipsey Hussle, Tyler the Creator, Koffee, Rick Ross, Drake, and Denzel Curry, and Roc Marciano.





Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, has made quite impressive strides in the music scene, ever since his face-off with 2019 Coachella Festival organizers over the writing of his name in small fonts.





The 28-year-old Afrofusion star, whose work is up for the 2020 Grammys, snagged the ‘Best Male artiste in West Africa’ category at the recently held 2019 All African Music Awards (AFRIMA).





His inclusion in Jay-Z’s playlist comes months after Rema, a Mavin Records-signed rapper, similarly made Barrack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist with his track ‘Iron Man’.