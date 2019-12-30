/ / Burna Boy makes New York Times 2019 best songs’ list

Nigerian Afrobeats crooner, Burna Boy, has been placed on number three spot on New York Times ‘The 54 Best Songs of 2019’ for his song ‘Anybody.’The first two on the list of 54 songs are Lizzo for the song ‘Cuz I Love You’ and FKA twigs for ‘Cellophane.’Others include Tame Impala for ‘It Might Be Time,’ Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, ‘Bright Horses,’ Angel Olsen, ‘Lark,’ Joe Henry for ‘The Fact of Love’ among others.The US-based publication said this about Burna Boy: “The calm, husky tone and understated beats of Burna Boy, from Nigeria, belie a determination to unite Africa and its diaspora. This track from his 2019 album, ‘African Giant,’ is both insinuating and ambitious.”His African Giant album garnered a Grammy Awards nomination in November.The widely-acclaimed album was selected in the Best World Music Album category alongside Angelique Kidjo’s Celia among others.