



The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, called on the Nigerian government to adhere to the rule of law.





Lawan stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja on the repeated violations of the rule of law by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.





The Senate President stressed that Nigerians should not suffer unduly for a crime they are not guilty of.





According to Lawan: “Rule of law is something that we all have to adhere to.

“Part of respect for the rule of law is to ensure that those suspected of criminal activities are taken to court, but they should also be freed if they are not found guilty.





“If someone is not guilty of an offence, such a person should not suffer any undue consequences.”





This is coming at a time the Buhari administration was accused of disrespecting the rule of law in the trial of Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.





Sowore has been in custody of the Department of State Service since he called for a revolution earlier in the year.





Despite been granted bail by courts, the secret police had refused to set him free.





On December 9, 2019, DSS operatives had re-arrested Sowore at the Federal High Court in Abuja, less than 24-hours after granting him freedom.





Also, former National Security Adviser, NSA, Sambo Dasuki has continued to languish in detention despite several courts granting him bail.