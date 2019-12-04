Aisha Hanan Buhari, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, has graduated with a first-class degree.
The president’s wife disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday.
“Alhamdulillah ! Today I was joined by family members, friends and well wishers for the graduation of my daughter, Aisha M Buhari Jnr who graduated with a first class degree,” she wrote.
Alhamdulillah ! Today I was joined by family members, friends and well wishers for the graduation of my daughter, Aisha M Buhari Jnr who graduated with a first class degree. pic.twitter.com/c6jrM5oGDF— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) December 3, 2019
The first lady neither stated the course her daughter studied nor the name of the university.
Three years ago, the proud mother shared pictures of her children graduating from universities in the United Kingdom.
