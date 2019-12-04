 Buhari’s daughter bags first class from UK university | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Aisha Hanan Buhari, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, has graduated with a first-class degree.

The president’s wife disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Alhamdulillah ! Today I was joined by family members, friends and well wishers for the graduation of my daughter, Aisha M Buhari Jnr who graduated with a first class degree,” she wrote.
The first lady neither stated the course her daughter studied nor the name of the university.

Three years ago, the proud mother shared pictures of her children graduating from universities in the United Kingdom.

Below are pictures from the graduation ceremony:






