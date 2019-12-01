



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has mocked Senator Dino Melaye over his defeat at the just concluded supplementary election for Kogi West Senatorial District.





Olayinde Lawal, the returning officer of the election, declared Adeyemi winner at the end of the rerun on Saturday.





The APC candidate got 88,373 votes to defeat Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his closest challenger, who polled 62,133 votes.





Reacting, Onochie on Twitter wrote, “Contrary to their wishes, @MBuhari is still very much alive.

“He’s still the leader of our great nation. Dino Melaye on the other hand, is now an Ex-Senator going by the results coming from Kogi West.





“He can now face his acting career and his pending criminal charges.”

Melaye, who describes himself as “Unapologetic Carpet Crosser” on his Twitter handle @DinoMeIaye, has vowed to approach the courts for redress.





He said, “What we have as result is fraud… a major fraud. The November 16 election was a fraud that would not stand.”