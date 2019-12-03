Mr Jacob Onu, the National Coordinator of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon Race, says plans have been concluded for the flagging off of the 2019 edition of the race by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 9 in Abuja.Onu told newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday that over 4,000 participants would feature in this year’s event.He said the race which would hold simultaneously with the United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day was designed to create awareness on Buhari’s fight against corruption.He also said that a national youth and student summit on anti-corruption and drug abuse would be organised on the same day at Nile University in Abuja, where prominent Nigerians would deliver papers.“The fight against corruption is not a one-off battle, rather a continuous one that requires perseverance and endurance; this is the reason behind the initiative.“The marathon is symbolic in that without perseverance and endurance one can’t start and finish a marathon race. This initiative happens to be the first globally.“Just as President Buhari was vocal when he said that ‘if we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill us’, ours is to create more and more awareness on the dangers of corruption to the existence of our citizens, especially the youth.“It is our desire that it is sustained over time and improved on in subsequent editions. It is also expected to be a platform to encourage and empower participating athletes.