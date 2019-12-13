



President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after he participated in the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa, held in Egypt.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft conveying the president and some members of his entourage landed at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2.30pm.





The President held bilateral talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah el-Sisi where both leaders pledged to collaborate to eradicate the menace of terrorism in parts of Africa.





President Buhari and el-Sisi met on the sidelines of the Aswan Forum on Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa, taking place in Egypt.