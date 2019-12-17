



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 77th birthday.





In a statement signed by its Chairman, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, in Abuja on Tuesday, the forum said it was proud to associate with the President, describing him as a role model worthy of emulation.





Bagudu thanked the President for his selfless service to Nigeria.





The statement read: “The Progressives Governors Forum wishes His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari a happy birthday.









“We are very proud of you and your brave and fearless leadership. You have been a role model.





“We proudly hold you as someone worthy of emulation,” the forum chairman said.