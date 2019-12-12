President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has described the President as a “General” who jails looters in Nigeria.Onochie made the remark while insisting that looters and corrupt people despise Buhari.In a tweet, she insisted that Buhari loves poor Nigerians and strengthens farmers.She tweeted: “Pres Buhari is our General in whom we are well pleased. He’s the jailer of the corrupt. Lover of the poor.“Despised by the looting elite. Builder of roads and rails. Strength of Farmers. Completer-General of abandoned projects. Always acts in the interest of Nigerians #SaiGeneral.”Onochie’s remark is coming at a time an editorial by Punch Newspaper changed Buhari’s title from President to “Major General.”In the editorial titled “Buhari’s lawlessness: Our Stand”, Punch had stated that it will “henceforth prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s ‘Major General’ and refer to his administration as a regime until they purge themselves of their insufferable contempt for the rule of law.”The newspaper had made the decision while making reference to DSS non-compliance to court orders on trial of Omoyele Sowore, publisher of SaharaReporters, invasion of courtroom and trial of Shiites’ leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, amongst others.Punch had said its decision shows its protest against autocracy and military-style under Buhari’s administration.