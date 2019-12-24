



Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, in Lagos State, has given real reason the federal government ordered the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.





The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, in a statement released on Tuesday, ordered the release of Dasuki and Sowore.





Malami said the decision to release Sowore and his co-accused was in compliance with the bail granted the two by the court.





Sowore has been in custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, since he called for a revolution earlier in the year despite being granted bail by the court.

Gbadamosi, while reacting, applauded the Federal Government over the release of Dasuki and Sowore from ‘illegal detention’





He, however, noted that their release was vacillated to “divert attention of Nigerians from last night’s unsuccessful attempt on the life of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.”





On his official Twitter page, he wrote: “I cautiously celebrate the announcement that the FG has ordered the release of Omoyele Sowore and Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) from illegal detention by the DSS. My cautious approach is based on the diabolical precedents of this tyrannical Buhari government.





“Thank God for the announcement of the release of Sowore and Dasuki, but I cannot shake the feeling that it was announced to divert attention from last night’s unsuccessful attempt on the life of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.”





DAILY POST had reported that unknown gunmen attacked the courtyard of former President Goodluck Jonathan situated close to the bank of the river at Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State on Tuesday





A soldier was killed while about three of the gunmen were also killed by the soldiers, who foiled their attempt to break into the former president’s house.





The gunmen were said to have come through the river on five speedboats and opened fire on the soldiers.