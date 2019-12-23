 Buhari meets Atiku, Fayemi behind closed doors | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, met behind closed doors with the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, as well as the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Sen. Atiku Bagudu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president met separately with the two governors, with the first meeting with Fayemi at the president’s office.

Buhari later met with Bagudu, who was accompanied by his Jigawa State counterpart, Abubakar Badaru.

NAN reports that the agenda of the two meetings were unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.
 Recall that that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Friday met with business mogul, Aliko Dangote.





