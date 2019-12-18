



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has assured Nigerians that the President won’t betray Nigerians.Onochie gave the assurance while commending Buhari for his leadership style.In a tweet, the Presidential aide commended Buhari for recovering looted funds and properties from those she claimed “raped our nation leaving her for dead.”Onochie wrote: “He leads us like the General he is, recovering our Commonwealth in cash and properties, from “Democrats” who looted and raped our nation, leaving her for dead“Who needs the kind of “Democrats” who betrayed the trust Nigerians reposed in them. Buhari will never betray us#SaiBaba.”