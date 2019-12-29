/ / Buhari has divided Nigeria along ethnic, religious lines than any president ever – Fani-Kayode





Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s appeal that Nigerians should not allow Boko Haram divide them.





Fani-Kayode maintained that Buhari has divided Nigerians along ethnicand religious lines more than any other president in the past.





Buhari had appealed to Nigerians not to allow terrorists divide the country along religious lines.





This was contained in a statement signed by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu and made available on Friday.





This is followed by the execution of some Christians and Muslims by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during the week.





However,Fani-Kayode in a tweet wrote:

“You say we must not allow the terrorists to divide us but YOU have divided us more than all our previous leaders put together.





“You divided us on ethnic and religious lines by putting northern Muslims in power everywhere & by allowing Boko Haram and Fulani militants to slaughter our people.”