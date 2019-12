The Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, has spoken on his membership of the Committee set up to reconcile the Emir of Kano, Sanusi, and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.





Fayemi told newsmen after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday that himself and Gov. Aminu Masari were selected to represent the forum in the committee.





The governor disclosed that the committee had briefed President Muhammdadu Buhari on its mission and activities so far.





”We already had preliminary discussions with both parties and we know that they are both desirous of peace in Kano. We have also briefed Mr. President on the mission of this body.





”It is not a federal government body I must say that but the federal government that is Mr President is not averse to anything that could assist in ensuring that there is peace in one or the most political states in our country.





”Anything to avoid a volatile situation that may result in an unfortunate development is not wanted and it is our expectation that given the positive response from both His Excellency the governor, Dr. Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, we would come to a resolution of the problem,” he said.





Fayemi further revealed that the Governors’ Forum had taken steps towards addressing the political crisis involving the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Gov. Obaseki of Edo.





He said: ”I can assure you that we are fully seized of what is happening in Edo State and at the level of the party governors’ forum, we have engaged both parties, we hosted both parties, we appealed to them and their supporters.