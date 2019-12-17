Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan , Reno Omokri, has disclosed why he won’t felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 77th birthday.Omokri, a staunch critic of Buhari pointed out that there was no need to wish the president a happy birthday because he was already happy, living, eating and traveling at public expense.In a tweet, the former Presidential aide said Buhari should remember and elevate the reported 89 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty out of that situation.“Dear General @MBuhari, I won’t wish you a happy birthday because you‘re already happy, living, eating & traveling at public expense.“Rather, I wish you remember the 89 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty. Make them as happy as they made you#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets.”