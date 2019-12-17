President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to be patient and patriotic as he works towards developing Nigeria.Buhari made the appeal while acknowledging the birthday messages he has received from Nigerians as he mark’s his 77th birthday on Tuesday.He promised to continue serving Nigeria with dedication and integrity.In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, Buhari wrote: “I’m grateful to Almighty God for sparing my life to see today, my 77th birthday. I will continue to serve with dedication and integrity.“I urge patience and patriotism on the part of Nigerians; this is what will see us through as we progress on the journey of development.”Recall that Buhari has been receiving several birthday wishes from Nigerians across board.His immediate predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan had prayed for divine guidance for Buhari as he carries out the task of nation-building.However, a staunch critic of Buhari and former aide of Jonathan, Reno Omokri had refused to send birthday wishes to the President.Omokri pointed out that there was no need to wish the president a happy birthday because he was already happy, living, eating and traveling at public expense.