



A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has sent a message to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion marking his 77th birthday.





Tuesday 17th of December 2019 marks the 77th birthday of President Muhammadu Buhari who was democratically elected in 2015 and has spent four and a half years in office.





Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP joined a host of other Nigerians such as the First Lady, Dr Mrs Aisha Buhari to send a goodwill message to Buhari.





However, in what seems like a cryptic message, the former Minister said he wishes the President all that the president wished him, (FFK).

The PDP chieftain also attacked Buhari on his stand against hate speech, adding that the president came into power using hate speech





On his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode wrote: ” It has been brought to my attention that today is Buhari’s birthday. I congratulate him and I wish him all that he wishes me. Shalom.





“You used hate speech to come to power, now you say you won’t condone it. You used social media to come to power, now you say you won’t condone it.





“You used threats, violence to come to power, now you say you won’t condone it. You used rigging to come to power, now you say you won’t condone it. Who’s fooling who?