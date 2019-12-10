



President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm the appointment of Muhammad Nami as the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).





Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.





The president based his request on section 3 subsection 2 of the FIRS act.





“Pursuant to section 3 subsection 2 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) act 2007, I am pleased to forward for confirmation to the senate the under listed names as chairman and members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS),” the letter read.

“Muhammed Mamman Nami, executive chairman (north-central). Representatives by geo-political zones James Ayuba, member (north-central); Ado Danjuma, member (north-west); Adam Baba, member (north-east); Ike Osakwe, member (south-east); Adewale Ogunbide, member (south-west); and Adetola Bangbi, member (south-south).”





Other members of the board of the agency are Ladidi Mohammed, accountant-general of the federation (AGF); Godwin Emeifele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Fatima Hayatu, ministry of finance; Maagba Adaa, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission; Umar Ajiya, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); T.M Isah, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS); and registrar-general of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).





The appointment of Nami is coming at the expiration of the term of Babatunde Fowler whose tenure was not renewed by the president.





In another letter, Buhari also asked the senate to confirm Namtek Adamu as chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).



