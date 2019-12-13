



President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed another former aide of Sen. Ibikunle Amosun into the new board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service to represent the South-West.





This is in spite of Amosun’s suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC),





Adewale Ogunyomade served as Special Adviser for Rural Development to Amosun. His name has been forwarded to the Senate, alongside others, for confirmation, pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007.





Amosun has succeeded in pushing forward his political loyalists into Buhari’s government, fuelling speculations that the President is well pleased with him.

Recall that the former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun Central was suspended from the APC by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for alleged anti-party activities.





But the lawmaker has been able to outsmart his rivals from Ogun State, including former Governor Olusegun Osoba, by having all Federal political appointments into his camp, without any recourse to the incumbent Gov. Dapo Abiodun.





Recall that Amosun’s former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Olamilekan Adegbite, was appointed as the Minister of Mines and Steel Development.





He also succeeded in pushing his former Commissioner for Special Duties and InterGovernmental Affairs, Adeleke Adewolu, to be appointed as the executive commissioner, Stakeholder Engagement, at the Nigeria Communications Commission.





In the same vein, Amosun’s former Commissioner, Urban and Physical Planning, Mrs Ronke Sokefun, was appointed as the chairman of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation.





Also, Bisi Adegbuyi became the Postmaster-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Postal Services through Amosun’s influence.