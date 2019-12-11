Lagos-based socio-political activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent appointments as too lopsided, a violation of Nigeria’s federal character and a breach of the constitution.In a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, Onitiri observed that most recent appointments made by President Buhari are lopsided and always tilted to the North.“Most of these appointments are made without cognisance and due regard of our federal character composition as enshrined in our constitution. The appointments are now made to the exclusion of other regions in the country and made with reckless impunity and abandonment.“This nepotism is worse than corruption the regime is rudely fighting. We call on all human rights organisations like SERAP, CLO, NBA et cetera, to urgently challenge this absurdity and impunity in our law courts.“We cannot fold our arms and close our eyes to this daylight murder of our democracy. If this impunity is allowed to go on, this may lead to the dismemberment of our country. No President has ever made nepotic appointments such as this in the history of our existence as a country.“Our democracy is being murdered in our own eyes. This country is bigger than any citizen no matter his position. This country belongs to us all. We have no other country we can call our own. Every patriotic Nigerian must speak up. Evil triumphs where every voice of reason are silent.“All the security architecture appointments and the revenue generating agencies in this country are all tilted to the North. This is totally unacceptable,” Onitiri stated.