Thobile Mbopkwa from South Africa has emerged the champion of the IAU African Championship held in Remo on Saturday.

Prosper Mutwira from Zimbabwe came second in 3:05:25.

Iliya Pam of Nigeria placed third with a time of 3:12:35.

Also, South Africa’s Saneliswe Mbanjwa was the first woman to finish the race in 3.04.45.


Elizabeth Nuhu Power of Nigeria placed second with a time of 3:47:39 while Scheffer Leilani of South Africa came in third in 3:48.01.

The first, second and third in the men’s category got $2000, $1500 and $1000 respectively.

See photo of the female winners:






