The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Mamman Nami as the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service.The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retd.) had last week Monday named the tax consultant as the new chairman of the FIRS.He replaced Mr Babatunde Fowler whose tenure has expired.Announcing Nami’s confirmation, the FIRS tweeted, “The Senate, sitting in the committee of the whole, a few minutes ago, confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Mamman Nami as the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.“Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, slammed his gavel at 2:51 pm today (Wednesday), signalling the confirmation of Nami’s appointment by the Senate.”The Senate, sitting in the committee of the whole, a few minutes ago, confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Mamman Nami as the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.