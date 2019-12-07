



Reinhard Bonnke, a German Christian evangelist, who is credited to have overseen the recorded conversion of 77 million people to Christianity is dead.





Bonnke passed on Saturday at the age of 79.





“Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, it is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke,” Anni Bonnke said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.





“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019. For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world.





“We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.”