A meeting of the National Economic Council has started in Abuja.
Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, is presiding over the session attended by state governors.
The meeting started around 11.06am at the Presidential Villa.
It is the last NEC for 2019.
The session is ongoing.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.