 BREAKING: Osinbajo, state govs hold last 2019 NEC meeting | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Osinbajo, state govs hold last 2019 NEC meeting

1:38 PM 0
A+ A-

A meeting of the National Economic Council has started in Abuja.

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, is presiding over the session attended by state governors.

The meeting started around 11.06am at the Presidential Villa.

It is the last NEC for 2019.


The session is ongoing.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top